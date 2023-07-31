Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bright as hell': Elon Musk's glowing 'X' logo installation atop HQ in San Francisco leaves neighbours fuming

    Elon Musk's installation of a massive 'X' logo at Twitter HQ draws criticism for extreme brightness, with San Francisco launching an investigation into the matter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

    After rebranding Twitter as 'X,' Elon Musk installed a massive and brightly lit 'X' logo at the company's headquarters building in San Francisco. However, the move has faced backlash from local residents, who complained about the intrusive lights. The sign's extreme brightness has sparked numerous complaints from neighbours in the area.

    Videos of the giant glowing 'X' with strobing lights went viral on Twitter, with users vehemently criticising the installation. People shared their frustration over the brightness and how it affects their daily lives, with some expressing concern about having such a glaring light across from their bedrooms.

    Patricia Wallinga, who lives opposite the Twitter headquarters, described the installation as a "danger" and a "clown show." She initially mistook the bright light for lightning or a police siren.

    ''I thought it was lightning, and I was very confused. I went to my window, I looked around, I didn't see anything. I thought it was maybe a police siren,'' she told CBS News.

    In response to the controversy, the city of San Francisco has launched an investigation into the giant 'X' logo. City officials clarified that companies planning to change signs or logos need to obtain permission for design and safety reasons.

    A spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection  said, "Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign."

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
