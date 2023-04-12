Top Russian generals plan to sabotage Putin's war against Ukraine while he has chemotherapy?

Classified documents from a Pentagon intelligence report have appeared on messaging app Discord since February with top Russian officials reportedly wanting to sabotage Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin plans to "throw" Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war while he's allegedly receiving chemotherapy, leaked Pentagon documents claim.

Amid reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health, leaked documents from the Pentagon have claimed that a top Russian general intends to 'throw' the war against Ukraine.

Classified documents from a Pentagon intelligence report have also claimed that Kremlin plans to sabotage the 70-year-old leader's war while he's allegedly receiving chemotherapy. Since February, classified plans from a Pentagon intelligence report have been posted on the messaging service Discord. These "top secret" plans include a suggestion that Russia's senior general may sabotage Putin's war in Ukraine.

The printed-out, photographed documents include sensitive material such as daily intelligence briefings on soldier casualties in Ukraine. Many offer expert commentary on the conflict in Ukraine and include crucial information from the Kremlin regarding efforts to thwart Putin's war, many of which contain military acronyms.

(Source: Telegram)

According to the leaked documents, which have since been removed from the platforms, Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov allegedly aim to "throw" the president's war while he received cancer treatment.

The unproven report is said to have originated from a Ukrainian official who has a source with access to Kremlin authorities.

The memo says: "[The source] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, noting that he promised to 'throw' the so-called special military operation by 5 March, when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy and would thus be unable to influence the war effort.

"According to the [source], who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from the Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front."

Authorities have consistently refuted claims that Putin had any health problems, including Parkinson's, dementia and various forms of cancer.

According to reports, the plans were developed by senior Russian officials as part of a plot to end the Ukraine conflict.

The memo added: "According to [the source], the plan for 'the offensive'...was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov to sabotage Putin."

Putin postponed two public events near the end of last year, including his yearly state address and a visit to a facility that makes tanks, according to prior reports, which claimed the Russian president was ill.

There were rumours that Putin was missing the events because he was undergoing cancer treatment, with Western intelligence saying that his cancer medications may have influenced his decision to attack Ukraine. And during recent travels, a bloated-faced Putin is frequently spotted on tables and having trouble standing unaided.

