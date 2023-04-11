Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Putin's health worsens: Russian president suffering from 'severe pain, blurred vision, numb tongue'

    According to latest media reports, the Russian president suffered ‘severe pain’ in his head, blurred vision and a ‘numb tongue’ according to General SVR Telegram channel. He is also said to have experienced a ‘partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg’ requiring urgent medical attention.

    Russia President Vladimir Putin has been in the news often since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year. According to a fresh report, the Russian President's health has gotten worse, and he is suffering ''severe pain in his head, blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue,'' causing doctors to panic, according to Metro. 

    The latest development occurs while many rumours regarding the Russian President's declining health condition are circulating.

    The General SVR Telegram channel, a Russian publication that has been making allegations about Putin's ill health, issued the most recent assertions regarding the Russian President's health.

    According to the report, Putin reportedly complained ''partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg,'' necessitating immediate medical treatment. It went on to say that a committee of physicians administered first aid and that Putin was told to take medicine and relax for many days. However, the Russian president reportedly refused to rest and instead was presented with reports from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The post further added that his condition improved, easing concern among his large team of medics.

    ''The president's relatives were more concerned. Such a rapid decline in Vladimir Putin's health triggered an anxious reaction, bordering on panic. The president's temporary severe downturn in health has already made those closest to him uneasy," said General SVR.

    In February 2023, a video of the President's peculiar foot movement aroused health concerns. Several images released on social media show Russian President Vladimir Putin twitching his feet during his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

