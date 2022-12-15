Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is Boris Johnson’s earning by giving speeches after quitting PM’s post

    Boris Johnson stood down as prime minister in early September after he lost the support of ministers and lawmakers following months of scandals. He has been paid more than 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) to deliver four speeches since he left Downing Street just over three months ago.

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    According to an official register of UK MPs' interests, former British prime minister Boris Johnson has already made more than £1 million ($1.2 million) from making paid speeches since leaving office in September. Johnson, who is known for his rhetorical flourishes, has recently spoken to bankers in New York, insurers in the United States, a conference hosted by CNN in Portugal, and another audience in India.

    According to the official record published on the website of the UK parliament that details parliamentarians' financial interests, he got payments ranging from £215,000 to £277,000 ($267,000 to $344,000) each time. 

    He also received donations-in-kind of accommodation from Conservative donors the Bamford family worth thousands of pounds, and had a trip to the U.S. worth over 11,000 pounds for a meeting funded by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

    Johnson, 58, announced his departure from Downing Street in July after a slew of scandals marred his leadership. He is still an MP for the dominant Conservative party, though.  In October, Johnson abandoned an attempt to reclaim the job he lost just weeks earlier following his successor Liz Truss's brief tenure as prime minister.

    After his successor Liz Truss' quick collapse sparked a new Conservative leadership election, he made an attempt to stage a dramatic political return, but Tory MPs supported his former finance minister Rishi Sunak instead.

    As the major opposition Labour party continues to do strongly in the polls, Johnson, who is still highly-liked among Tories, has not ruled out making another run for the top job. He said that he was "well situated to deliver a Conservative win in 2024."

