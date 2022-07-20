Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones, cites national security

    Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, stated in parliament late Tuesday that he is aware of Thai authorities utilising spyware in "few" situations, but could not explain which government agency employed such software, which application was utilised, or which persons were targeted.

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones cites national security gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    Following disclosures that government critics' phones had been hacked using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, a Thai official revealed the Government utilises surveillance software to follow individuals in instances involving national security or narcotics.

    Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, stated in parliament late Tuesday that he is aware of Thai authorities utilising spyware in "few" situations, but could not explain which government agency employed such software, which application was utilised, or which persons were targeted.

    Human rights organisations have accused Thai administrations of utilising broad definitions of national security as a pretext to prosecute or prohibit the activities of their primary opponents.

    Also Read | NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

    A collaborative investigation conducted by Thai human rights organisation iLaw, Southeast Asian internet watchdog Digital Reach, and Toronto-based Citizen Lab revealed on Monday the deployment of Pegasus spyware on at least 30 government opponents from October 2020 to November 2021.

    The investigation came after Apple Inc. sent a global notice in November notifying thousands of iPhone owners, including those in Thailand, that their devices had been targeted by "state-sponsored attackers."

    Chaiwut did not mention Pegasus, but he did say that malware is being used to "listen into or access a mobile phone to observe the screen, monitor conversations and communications." However, he stated that his ministry lacks the legal right to employ such software and did not indicate which government department does.

    Also Read | Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    "It is used to discuss national security or drug issues. If you need to arrest a drug dealer, you must listen in to find out where the drop is," he stated.

    The most recent alleged deployment of the malware follows the late-2020 rise of a youth-led movement that challenged the country's strong monarchy and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan- ocha's regime. Since the beginning of the movement, over 1,800 people have faced security-related charges. In a statement, Thai police denied using Pegasus for surveillance or invasions of privacy. Governments have used Pegasus to spy on journalists, activists, and dissidents, and the Israeli corporation that developed it, NSO Group, has been sued by Apple and placed on a U.S. trade blacklist.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka s new President gcw

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new President, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    Sri Lanka to elect new President today; opposition leader's new appeal to India - adt

    Sri Lanka to elect new President today; opposition leader's new appeal to India

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot snt

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot

    Recent Stories

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    Urfi Javed hot videos and pictures in black see through dress (Watch) RBA

    Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

    Shashi Tharoor reveals word of the day this time it is Algospeak gcw

    Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon