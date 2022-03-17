NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group had approached the state police department with the Pegasus spyware, but she turned it down.

Briefing the media in a virtual meet, Mamata said, "Four to five years ago, they (Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group) came to the police department to sell their machine (Pegasus spyware) and demanded Rs 25 crore. I turned it down, as it could have been used politically, against judges/officials, which is unacceptable."

