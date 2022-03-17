Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany

    “Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall,” Zelenskyy implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War appeal in Berlin.
     

    Tear down new Russian Wall in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Urging Germany in an emotional video address before parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday sought help to destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe. German MPs ga Ukrainian President Zelensky standing ovation before video address to lower house

    "It’s not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. “Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War appeal in Berlin.

    Recalling former US President Ronald Reagan’s appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskyy told German lawmakers: “That’s what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall.”

    Also read: Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine

    “Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war,” he added.

    He further added thar Ukraine will join EU, reported Reuters.

    Meanwhile, Russian foreign ministry said talks with Ukraine continue via video link, sides discuss military, political and humanitarian issues, reported Reuters. Ukrainian defence minister said Kremlin is the “real Hitler of our time”.

    Also read: ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    Even as the Ukraine war raged on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, US officials and others say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.

    On the other hand, Russia has the might to put enemies led by the United States in their place and Moscow will foil the West’s Russo phobic plot to tear Russia apart, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Thursday. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s security council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia on its knees and then rip it apart. “It will not work -Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.

    Also read: Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese Minister Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India - adt

    Chinese Minister Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine - ADT

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine

    Kidnapped Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers-dnm

    ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    Ukraine theatre housing more than a thousand bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities-dnm

    Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia-dnm

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia

    Recent Stories

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Congress Vs Congress siddaramaiah defends Sonia Gandhi Kapil Sibal Sidhu

    Congress Vs Congress: 'Detractors should not forget...'

    GATE Result 2022 announced: Top IITs and NITs which grant admission-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 announced: Top IITs and NITs which grant admission

    Russian tennis ace Sharapova and F1 legend Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram; here's why snt

    Russian tennis ace Sharapova and F1 legend Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram; here's why

    Chinese Minister Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India - adt

    Chinese Minister Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon