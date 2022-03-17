Tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany

Urging Germany in an emotional video address before parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday sought help to destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe. German MPs ga Ukrainian President Zelensky standing ovation before video address to lower house

"It’s not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. “Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War appeal in Berlin.

Recalling former US President Ronald Reagan’s appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskyy told German lawmakers: “That’s what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall.”

“Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war,” he added.

He further added thar Ukraine will join EU, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign ministry said talks with Ukraine continue via video link, sides discuss military, political and humanitarian issues, reported Reuters. Ukrainian defence minister said Kremlin is the “real Hitler of our time”.

Even as the Ukraine war raged on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, US officials and others say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.

On the other hand, Russia has the might to put enemies led by the United States in their place and Moscow will foil the West’s Russo phobic plot to tear Russia apart, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Thursday. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s security council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia on its knees and then rip it apart. “It will not work -Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.

