    Team-building exercise goes wrong; hot coal walk leaves 25 injured in Switzerland

    At least ten ambulances were dispatched to the location to give emergency assistance. Following the event, 13 of the injured were brought to the hospital and treated for more serious injuries. The remaining victims were treated at the site.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    In Switzerland, a team-building activity went tragically wrong when 25 individuals were burned after walking across burning coals. The event occurred at a private occurrence on Lake Zurich's Au peninsula. 

    According to authorities, the gang walked over a several-metre-long bed of coals and felt discomfort immediately after. The event, held by the marketing firm Goldbach, drew around 150 employees.

    "The ambulance service sent a considerable contingent based on the report received," a police statement said. "25 persons got on-the-spot medical care, 13 of them had to be hospitalised with significant injuries," it added.

    Police have launched an inquiry into the incident and have collected evidence from the scene. It's unclear if the set-up of the coals or the manner the individuals walked over them contributed to their burns. According to reports, CEO Michi Frank revealed that many workers were burned after participating in a "voluntary" company exercise that entailed walking barefoot over burning charcoal.

    The fire walk, according to Frank, was preceded by "proper preparation." He wished the injured person a quick recovery and offered his assistance. A firm spokeswoman asserted that "no one was forced" to walk across the smouldering flames. Walking across a bed of hot coals, often known as fire-walking, is a popular addition to charity or business events.

    The event is eerily reminiscent to a classic episode of the sitcom "The Office," in which the boss, Michael Scott, pushed staff to walk across burning coals.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
