Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his poop in a suitcase; Here's why

According to a story in the French weekly news magazine Paris Match, a special officer of the Federal Guard Service handles the luggage with Putin's faeces and urine gathered throughout his journeys. After that, the luggage is returned to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his faeces and urine for disposal in Moscow. This is done out of concern that leaving the faeces behind may expose too much information about Putin's health if it falls into the wrong hands, according to the publication.

According to a recent Fox News Digital story, Rebekah Koffler, head of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer said, "Putin worries any information about his health falling into the hands of foreign intelligence organisations."

"He wants to convey the idea that he will rule Russia permanently to discourage any upheaval connected with a turnover of power," said the author of 'Putin's Playbook.'

According to Koffler: "While there is significant conjecture that Putin has a terminal illness, the information available regarding his health is ambiguous. Putin will most certainly be Russia's president until at least 2024, and maybe until 2036, owing to his surge in popularity following the invasion of Ukraine."

Various claims regarding Putin's health have been making the rounds recently, ranging from blood cancer and deteriorating vision issues to psychiatric sickness. The claims come as Russia continues to try to obtain access to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, following its invasion of the neighbouring nation on February 24.

The Russian President's health has always been in the spotlight across the world, and since the Ukraine invasion began, rumours have circulated that he is gravely ill. Last month, a Russian businessman with strong links to the Russian president was videotaped declaring, "Putin is terribly ill with blood cancer."

