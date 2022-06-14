Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his poop in a suitcase; Here's why

    According to a story in the French weekly news magazine Paris Match, a special officer of the Federal Guard Service handles the luggage with Putin's faeces and urine gathered throughout his journeys. After that, the luggage is returned to Moscow.

    Vladimir Putin s bodyguards collect his poop in a suitcase Here s why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Russia, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his faeces and urine for disposal in Moscow. This is done out of concern that leaving the faeces behind may expose too much information about Putin's health if it falls into the wrong hands, according to the publication.

    According to a recent Fox News Digital story, Rebekah Koffler, head of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer said, "Putin worries any information about his health falling into the hands of foreign intelligence organisations."

    "He wants to convey the idea that he will rule Russia permanently to discourage any upheaval connected with a turnover of power," said the author of 'Putin's Playbook.'

    According to a story in the French weekly news magazine Paris Match, a special officer of the Federal Guard Service handles the luggage with Putin's faeces and urine gathered throughout his journeys. After that, the luggage is returned to Moscow.

    Also Read | TIME's 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    According to Koffler: "While there is significant conjecture that Putin has a terminal illness, the information available regarding his health is ambiguous. Putin will most certainly be Russia's president until at least 2024, and maybe until 2036, owing to his surge in popularity following the invasion of Ukraine."

    Various claims regarding Putin's health have been making the rounds recently, ranging from blood cancer and deteriorating vision issues to psychiatric sickness. The claims come as Russia continues to try to obtain access to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, following its invasion of the neighbouring nation on February 24.

    The Russian President's health has always been in the spotlight across the world, and since the Ukraine invasion began, rumours have circulated that he is gravely ill. Last month, a Russian businessman with strong links to the Russian president was videotaped declaring, "Putin is terribly ill with blood cancer."

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin seriously ill, Russia headed for a coup?

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka's power chief, who claimed PM Modi pushed Adani deal, resigns

    Sri Lanka's power chief, who claimed PM Modi pushed Adani deal, resigns

    Here s why naked people were seen riding bicycles on Mexico streets gcw

    Here's why naked people were seen riding bicycles on Mexico streets

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Recent Stories

    Queens Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon-ayh

    Queen's Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon

    Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses RBA

    Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses

    Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput practiced Dhoni's helicopter shot 225 times a day snt

    Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput practiced Dhoni's helicopter shot 225 times a day?

    Chai Pani voted America s best restaurant serves Indian chaat in North Carolina gcw

    Chai Pani voted America’s best restaurant, serves Indian chaat in North Carolina

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims - adt

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon