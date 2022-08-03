Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi, says her country will firmly uphold its sovereignty

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, was welcomed to Taiwan by President Tsai Ing-Wen. Tsai gave Pelosi the Order of the Propitious Clouds as a token of appreciation for her longtime support of Taiwan. Taiwan won't back down in the face of intentionally increased military threats, Tsai declared.

As Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, tensions in the area are high and Chinese jets are flying dangerously near to the dividing line of the tense Taiwan Strait.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, was welcomed to Taiwan by President Tsai Ing-Wen. Tsai gave Pelosi the Order of the Propitious Clouds as a token of appreciation for her longtime support of Taiwan. Taiwan won't back down in the face of intentionally increased military threats, Tsai declared. She said, "We will firmly defend our nation's sovereignty and maintain the line of defence for democracy.

"Taiwan is dedicated to upholding stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait, and we will make Taiwan a significant stabilising factor for regional security, assuring a free and open Indo-Pacific," she added.

Despite threats from China, Pelosi said Wednesday that she and other members of the congressional delegation visiting Taiwan are demonstrating their support to the self-governing island. During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, she made a brief speech in which she stated that "now the world confronts a decision between democracy and despotism." She said, "America's commitment to preserving democracy, both here in Taiwan and across the world, is unwavering.

"America has promised to support Taiwan, according to US Speaker Pelosi. We have a robust relationship based on self-government and self-determination that is devoted to economic development in the region and throughout the world," she continued.

"Democracy is thriving in Taiwan. It has demonstrated to the entire world that despite difficulties, optimism, courage, and resolve can create a peaceful and successful future. The message we convey today is that America's support for Taiwan is essential right now," added US Speaker Pelosi.

China announced live-fire drills that would start Tuesday night and a four-day exercise that would start Thursday in the waters surrounding the island just after Pelosi arrived. After the delegation arrived in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Tuesday evening, China, which asserts Taiwan as its territory and opposes any interaction between Taiwanese officials and foreign governments, announced a number of military drills around the island and made a number of critical statements.

Because of her prominent position as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi's travel to China has heightened US-China tensions more than trips by other members of Congress. In the 25 years since Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, she is the only speaker of the house to do so.