Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi issues a reminder to the United States about the 'one-China' principle. In a series of Twitter posts, Chinese embassy spokesperson said that Beijing firmly opposed separatist moves toward Taiwan independence and interference by external forces, and will never allow any room for Taiwan independence forces in whatever form

China has once again threatened the United States to meet with resolute countermeasures if its House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. She is expected to arrive on the island late Tuesday.

In his telephonic conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden a couple of days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping had warned him against playing with fire over Taiwan. Xi had highlighted China's concerns about her visit to Taiwan, an island which is claimed by China as its own.

"Those who play with fire will perish by it," China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as telling Biden in their fifth call as leaders, adding, "It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this."

Biden had then told his Chinese counterpart that the US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.



On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi spokesperson Wang Xiaojian -- in a series of posts on Twitter -- reminded the United States of the 'one-China' principle and said it is the political foundation for China-US relations.

"China firmly opposes separatist moves toward Taiwan independence and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for Taiwan independence forces in whatever form," he said.

As per reports, Pelosi would arrive in Taiwan late Tuesday, and the spokesperson said her visit would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, 'greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences.'

Stating that public opinion cannot be defied, Wang Xiaojian further added: "Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China's red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof."

It would be the first visit by any senior US official in decades. In the hierarchies, she is the third-highest ranking official in the US administration and has been very vocal against Beijing. The last time that a US House speaker visited Taiwan was in 1997. Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China had been in communication with the US about the sensitivity of the visit. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," she said.



On Monday, the White House had warned China against overreacting to Pelosi's Taiwan trip and said she has every right to visit the self-ruled island nation. Amidst brewing tension between two giants, the United States has deployed its four warships, including an aircraft carrier in waters east of the island, on “routine” deployments. As per the report, the carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan.

It should be noted that Taiwan is a self-ruled island but claimed by China. Beijing considers it as its breakaway province.

