Switzerland is planning to ban electric vehicles; know why

The Swiss government may limit the temperature of public buildings to no more than 20 degrees Celsius. It may also request that citizens restrict the temperature of their washing machines to a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. If the situation worsens, shops in Switzerland will be asked to close two hours earlier.

Following reports, Switzerland is planning to outlaw electric vehicles in the country. According to The Telegraph, Swiss officials have proposed limiting power usage to minimise blackouts and power outages. In that case, Switzerland would be the first country to do so.

Switzerland is significantly dependent on hydropower to meet its energy needs; hydropower accounts for around 60 per cent of the country's power. During the winter, the production slows. The country also imports electricity from neighbouring France and Germany, both of which are currently experiencing an energy crisis, as is the rest of Europe, due to the Ukraine war.

Due to a record number of nuclear reactor outages, French company EDF saw its electricity output plunge to a 30-year low earlier in 2022, and it's racing against time to ensure its fleet can run at full capacity through the depths of winter. Due to low nuclear availability and demand in France being particularly temperature-sensitive, the country is more vulnerable to Europe's energy crisis caused by the fallout from Ukraine's war than any other European nation.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil and gas supplier, has caused an energy crisis, prompting European countries, which relied heavily on Russian exports, to diversify their sources.

Therefore, Switzerland is prepared for a possible blackout. According to the proposal, the country intends to limit energy consumption in buildings and may even prohibit concerts, theatre plays, and sporting activities.

If the situation deteriorates, Switzerland intends to restrict the usage of electric vehicles to just necessary trips. Also, the Swiss power plan includes measures such as prohibiting cryptocurrency mining and turning off escalators.

