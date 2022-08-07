Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Amid concerns reportedly concerned by New Delhi, Sri Lanka issued a 'third-person' note to the Chinese embassy in Colombo requesting that the arrival of 'Yuan Wang 5' -- Chinese space and satellite tracking research vessel -- in Hambantota be deferred until further consultations.

    Colombo, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 7:19 PM IST

    Colombo's decision to seek a deferment of the planned docking of a high-tech Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota port amid concerns expressed by India has forced China's embassy in Colombo to seek an urgent meeting with Sri Lankan authorities, sources said.

    'Yuan Wang 5', a Chinese space and satellite tracking research vessel, was to dock at the Hambantota Port from August 11 to 17, weeks after Sri Lanka witnessed a major political upheaval triggered by economic turmoil.

    Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry issued a 'third-person' note to the Chinese embassy in Colombo on August 5 requesting that the arrival of 'Yuan Wang 5' in Hambantota be deferred until further consultations are made on the matter.

    Following the note, the Chinese embassy sought an urgent meeting with the higher Sri Lankan authorities to discuss the matter.

    Local news networks reported a closed-door meeting between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and China's Ambassador Qi Zhenhong over the matter. However, the President's Office denied the media reports.

    On July 12, amidst the political turmoil in Sri Lanka, the Chinese vessel's docking at the Hambantota port had been approved by the then government. The Chinese vessel was expected to dock for "refuelling and replenishment'. It was also carried out satellite control and research tracking in the northwestern Indian Ocean region in August and September.

    Hambantota port is seen as strategically important. The deep-sea port, which is located in the Rajapaksa family's hometown, was developed largely using Chinese loans. Local media reports said that India had raised objections to the Chinese vessel's docking, stating that it could pose a threat to its national security. 

    India reportedly sent strong protest messages to Colombo as the ship can track intercontinental ballistic missiles and satellites, the report said.

    When posed a question in this regard, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on the country's economic and security interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them.

    New Delhi has time and again expressed concern over the possibility of the ship's tracking systems trying to spy upon on Indian installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.

    In 2014, relations between India and Sri Lanka came under stress after Colombo allowed a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports. New Delhi's concerns have been especially centred on Hambantota port. India had cited concerns about China's intentions when in 2017, Colombo leased the southern port to China Merchant Port Holdings for 99 years after it was unable to keep its loan repayment commitments.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
