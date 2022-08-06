Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country

    "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    Mars Wrigley, the company that makes Snickers candy bars, issued an apology for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said implied Taiwan was a nation.  On the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday, videos and images depicting a Snickers website touting a limited edition Snickers bar and claiming the product was only available in the "countries" of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan sparked a firestorm of ire.

    Later, Mars Wrigley apologised on its Snickers China Weibo account and stated that the pertinent information had been changed. Mars Wrigley said, "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and conducts its business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations."

    The criticism on social media, however, persisted since many users were incensed that the US company's statement did not explicitly specify that Taiwan was a part of China, which is a key element of Chinese foreign policy.

    Also Read | China escalates tensions in Taiwan Strait, 5 missiles land in Japan's waters

    The problem of Taiwan is a legacy of the bloody Chinese Civil War, which concluded in 1949 and saw the vanquished Nationalists evacuate to the island while the Chinese Communist Party seized power on the mainland. Beijing has never renounced using force to annex Taiwan and views the island as a part of its sovereignty. Taiwan denies China's claims to sovereignty and asserts that only the island's residents have the power to choose its future. Snickers is the latest international company to have to apologise after being criticised by Chinese social media users for not adopting Beijing's preferred terms for the island: Taiwan province or Taiwan (China).

    When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disregarded Beijing's warnings and went to Taiwan this week, which China claims as part of its territory and has sworn to annex, Beijing responded angrily.

    Also Read | Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta gcw

    Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta

    9 Indian-origin men on most violent gangster list of Canada Police gcw

    9 Indian-origin men on 'most-violent gangster' list of Canada Police

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records - adt

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one in place between US and Taliban?

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one between US and Taliban?

    Recent Stories

    Bizarre 'Watermelon Pizza' leave netizens baffled - gps

    Bizarre ‘Watermelon Pizza’ leave netizens baffled

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Dinesh Karthik - Finishers role is one such that it is hard to be consistent-ayh

    Dinesh Karthik - 'Finisher's role is one such that it is hard to be consistent'

    Dhanush confirms return of The Lone Wolf in sequel of Russo Bros The Gray Man drb

    Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE Firm launches its cheapest phone ever here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Firm launches its cheapest phone ever; here's everything you need to know

    Amruta Khanvilkar Chandra dance video in Pune metro goes viral check out drb

    Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon