Special: A celebration of India at La Seine Musicale in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Paris, evoking a sense of nationalistic pride and unity. The celebration showcased India's diverse culture, military might, and promising agreements with France. The emotional display of admiration for the Armed Forces highlighted India's coming of age.

Anirudh Bharadwaj, researcher at the Finance for Development Lab at the Paris School of Economics, was in attendance when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the members of the Indian Diaspora at the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris. Here is his first-person account of how the evening transpired...

"Amidst the reverberating chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, the Indian diaspora in France greeted the Prime Minister. In a country that is marred with deep ideological rifts, being a part of yesterday’s events truly portrayed beyond petty differences, what binds us together as one people, rallying under a single flag -- our shared culture and the presence of the Indian Armed forces.



"As heartening as it is to see an officer of the Indian Armed Forces back home, the sense of nationalistic pride hits differently when you see them in all their glory on foreign soil. It was evident how the cheers for the Indian Army band playing the famous song from the Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Lakshya’ -- ‘Kandhon se Milte he Kandhe’ or AR Rahman’s ever melodious ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ had much louder cheers than even the Prime Minister entering the venue.

"Everyone in a crowd of almost 5,000 people clapped, sang and danced together with equal vigour and zeal, be it Garba, Bharatanayam, Kathak or Rajasthani folk music! For a singular country, almost as large as the European Union, words fall short of describing how any Indian, especially an Indian abroad feels when their country’s art, culture, sheer populace, and military might is celebrated together in the spirit of its diversity and shared culture.



"Even though the PM, ever charismatic with his words and wit addressed the gathering and rolled out some very promising agreements with the French, it was altogether the celebration of India’s coming of age that everyone will carry back home.

"While dispersing from the beautiful venue of La Seine Musicale, with no prior planning or indication, the entire crowd burst out clapping and cheering upon seeing the Armed Forces contingent. It was the purest form of emotional display to see an older lady break free from the crowds only to go hug and bless a woman air force pilot, saying: ‘Beta, I am so proud of you’. Truly, this is India’s age."