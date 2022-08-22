SolidarityWithSanna trends after Finland women share their party videos

With hashtag 'Solidarity With Sanna', Finnish women are uploading videos of themselves dancing and tagging Marin on their posts as a way of expressing their support for her. Finnish women have started speaking out in support of Marin in response to what they view as sexist attacks.

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, came under heavy fire after a video showing her dancing and imbibing at a private party went viral. The 36-year-old, who is of the youngest prime ministers in the world, acknowledged undergoing a drug test after facing criticism and certain leaders' demands that she do so.

But as of late, Finnish women have started speaking out in support of Marin in response to what they view as sexist attacks. With the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna, Finnish women are posting dance videos on YouTube and naming Marin in their postings to show their support for her.

Six individuals, including PM Marin, are seen dancing and imitating a song in front of the camera in the social media video. Later on in the video, Marin is seen dancing while imitating a song while kneeling on what appears to be the dance floor and holding her arms behind her head. There were claims that PM Marin used drugs while partying not long after the video emerged. She, though, said she didn't use narcotics.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way, Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.