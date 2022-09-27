Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India-Japan relations will deepen...' PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Prime Minister Modi told Kishida that he has faith that India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights under the latter's leadership. We will be able to play an appropriate role in solving global problems, Prime Minister Modi said.

    Shinzo Abe funeral Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday, during which both leaders vowed to remain steadfast in their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

    During their interaction, Prime Minister Modi told Kishida that he has faith that under the latter's leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights. We will be able to play an appropriate role in solving global problems, Prime Minister Modi said.

    The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Kishida happened ahead of the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Besides extending his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Abe, Prime Ministers Modi and Kishida also deliberated on further enhancing bilateral ties and working together towards the realization of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

    Prime Minister Modi had last visited Japan for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May, while his counterpart Kishida had visited New Delhi in March for the annual summit. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the bilateral meeting between the two leaders was an opportunity for the two countries to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

    Particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order, the meeting highlights the two leaders' commitment towards deepening India-Japan relations. 

    Representatives from over 100 nations, including over 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend the funeral of Abe, who was shot dead while making a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara on July 8.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
