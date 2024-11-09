Scotland, citizenship, and rights: What Americans are searching on Google after Donald Trump's re-election

It is reportedly said that around 76% of relocation-related searches were from the United States, particularly in states such as Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota.

Following Donald Trump's election victory, there has been a massive surge in the United States-based searches on Google related to relocating to Scotland, with many Americans finding options for Scottish citizenship and researching policies on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. According to reports, these rising search trends highlights a significant interest in emigration, with some Americans apprehensive about potential shifts in domestic policies under Trump's administration.

It is reportedly said that around 76% of relocation-related searches were from the United States, particularly in states such as Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota. In addition to Scotland, Americans also showed a growing interest in other countries like New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada, which have relatively accessible immigration pathways for US citizens.

Increased search terms such as "Scottish citizenship," "is abortion legal in Scotland," and "Scotland trans rights" highlight an emerging anxiety among Americans about possible changes in rights related to abortion and LGBTQ+ issues.

Trump's path to victory was solidified with a decisive win in Wisconsin, which brought him past the required 270 electoral votes, officially establishing him as the 47th President of the United States. His success in key battleground states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina, was crucial in securing his position.

