Quetta Railway Station blast kills 13, injures 25 as Pakistan faces growing security threats

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Baloch said that investigations are ongoing. "The incident appeared to be a suicide blast," he remarked, although he cautioned that it was too early to confirm this.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

In a tragic incident, a bomb blast took place on Saturday (November 9) at a railway station in Pakistan's Quetta that claimed the lives of over a dozen people and left more than 40 others injured. The explosion took place at the Quetta railway station as a Peshawar-bound express train was preparing to depart.

According to Zeeshan, head of the Edhi Rescue Service, the explosion took place on one of the station platforms. Following the blast, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind announced that police and security forces had swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and assist with rescue efforts. A bomb disposal team was also deployed to collect forensic evidence and aid in the investigation.

As part of the response, a state of emergency was declared at local hospitals to handle the casualties. Medical teams were mobilised to provide urgent care to the injured.

Later, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a suicide mission.

