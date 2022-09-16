SCO Summit 2022: Congress slams PM Modi over photo with world leaders, says 'India equated with Pakistan'

In follow-up posts the Congress leader said that such photo-ops were negotiated in advance. He also said that India's strategic interest continued to 'suffer under PM Modi and the BJP government'.

The Indian National Congress on Friday made fresh attacks on the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait.

Also read: SCO Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping to 'support' India for presidency next year

In a tweet, responding to a photo, Gaurav Gogoi said, "A poor show at the beginning from Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Modi. Our strong nation India is positioned at the extreme end and balanced by Pakistan at the opposite end."

In follow-up posts the Congress leader said that such photo-ops were negotiated in advance. He also said that India's strategic interest continued to 'suffer under PM Modi and the BJP government'.

"Let me reiterate it is the Prime Minister’s duty to protect the dignity of the Indian flag, territorial integrity and economic potential. PM Modi has failed on all fronts in the run-up to SCO in Samarkand....Prime Minister Modi and MEA has failed to urge upon the host country India’s potential has a strategically important ally," he said.

Also read: PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

"China has pressed upon PM Modi to create a buffer zone on Indian soil and withdraw Indian army from territory it used to patrol for many decades. In spite of the Galwan Valley clash, China has pressed upon PM Modi to accommodate increasing trade surplus with China and boost the Chinese economy at India's expense," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP responded to the criticism with photos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others at the signing of an MoU with China at the time of the UPA government.

Also read: 'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

"Gaurav Gogoi - is Rahul Ji showing 'lal ankh' by signing MoU with China or by eating Chinese food with them during Doklam? Did his family show 'lal ankh' by giving up AkSai Chin ? By Chinese Chanda into RGF? Playing politics over protocol decided by host nation is immature," retorted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.