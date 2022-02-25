Russia's Putin sends a message to Ukraine military to make things 'easier'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine's military to seize control, a day after Moscow started an invasion of its southern neighbour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Ukraine's military to seize control, a day after Moscow started an invasion of its southern neighbour. "I plead once more to Ukrainian military personnel: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian extreme nationalists) to exploit your children, spouses, and seniors as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's security council.

"Take control of your own destiny; it will make it simpler for us to achieve an agreement." Putin went on to say that Russian troops in Ukraine were operating "bravely, professionally, and heroically."

Vladimir Putin has called on the Ukrainian Army to depose the country's leaders, whom he has labelled "terrorists" and "a band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis." In a televised address to the Ukrainian military, he said, "It appears that we will find it easier to agree with you than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," he continued, alluding to Kyiv's government, which is led by Jewish President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that Moscow is willing to have negotiations after the Ukrainian army ends fighting and surrenders its weapons. "We are ready for conversations at any time," he stated, "as soon as Ukraine's military forces respond to our request and lay down their guns." According to Lavrov, the purpose of Putin's operation was "openly declared: demilitarisation and de-Naziification."

