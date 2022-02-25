  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia's Putin sends a message to Ukraine military to make things 'easier'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine's military to seize control, a day after Moscow started an invasion of its southern neighbour.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian military Take power into your own hands gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 9:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Ukraine's military to seize control, a day after Moscow started an invasion of its southern neighbour. "I plead once more to Ukrainian military personnel: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian extreme nationalists) to exploit your children, spouses, and seniors as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's security council.

    "Take control of your own destiny; it will make it simpler for us to achieve an agreement." Putin went on to say that Russian troops in Ukraine were operating "bravely, professionally, and heroically."

    Vladimir Putin has called on the Ukrainian Army to depose the country's leaders, whom he has labelled "terrorists" and "a band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis." In a televised address to the Ukrainian military, he said, "It appears that we will find it easier to agree with you than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," he continued, alluding to Kyiv's government, which is led by Jewish President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that Moscow is willing to have negotiations after the Ukrainian army ends fighting and surrenders its weapons. "We are ready for conversations at any time," he stated, "as soon as Ukraine's military forces respond to our request and lay down their guns." According to Lavrov, the purpose of Putin's operation was "openly declared: demilitarisation and de-Naziification."

    Also Read | Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro

     

    Also Read | Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian Ukrainian flag is unmissable gcw

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian-Ukrainian flag is unmissable

    Russia Ukraine war Moscow expecting India s support at UN Security Council gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow expecting India's support at UN Security Council

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks Xi Jinping to Putin Moscow ready for high level talks gcw

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks: Xi Jinping to Putin, Moscow ready for 'high-level talks'

    Ukrainian soldiers say go f yourself to Russian warships before getting shot gcw

    'Go f*** yourself': Ukrainian soldiers to Russian warships before getting shot

    On this day in 2022, Taliban sought peace and talks to end Ukraine-Russia war

    Taliban, who invaded Afghanistan, blows peace pipe to Russia

    Recent Stories

    Celeb Spotted Anushka Sharma Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone and others Friday fashion a hot or a miss drb

    Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine gcw

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian Ukrainian flag is unmissable gcw

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian-Ukrainian flag is unmissable

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut show falls into legal trouble plagiarism claims made against Ekta Kapoor show drb

    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s show falls into legal trouble; ‘plagiarism’ claims made against Ekta Kapoor’s show

    Russia Ukraine war Moscow expecting India s support at UN Security Council gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow expecting India's support at UN Security Council

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon