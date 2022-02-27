  • Facebook
    Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia in Belarus

    This development comes after reports that Belarusian leader Lukashenko spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart in the last hour.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia in Belarus
    Belarus, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 6:54 PM IST
    In a major development, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, and a Ukrainian delegation is heading to Gomel (Belarus) for negotiations with the Russian side, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

    

    After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. City officials warned of street fighting, and residents were preparing for a third night of assaults.

    More details are awaited. 

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 6:54 PM IST
