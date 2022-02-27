Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia in Belarus

This development comes after reports that Belarusian leader Lukashenko spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart in the last hour.

In a major development, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, and a Ukrainian delegation is heading to Gomel (Belarus) for negotiations with the Russian side, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. City officials warned of street fighting, and residents were preparing for a third night of assaults.

