    Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed so far; thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt war

    Ukrainian interior ministry advisor said attacks have resumed on Kyiv and he heard two explosions, reported AFP. “Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions,” Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv, thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt assault-dnm
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, according to news agency AFP. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.

    These set off day two of shelling and fighting after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ‘military operations’ in Ukraine.

    The Guardian, quoting their reporters in Kyiv, said one of the explosions occurred between metro station Poznjaky and Kharkivska. They added that according to Ukraine’s operational command, their anti-aircraft defences are attacking Russian aircraft and drones.

    Ukrainian interior ministry advisor said attacks have resumed on Kyiv and he heard two explosions, reported AFP. "Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

    Ukraine’s military shared a video of a mid-air explosion in Kyiv.

    Meanwhile, Russians shocked by the invasion turned out by the thousands for street protests in Moscow and other cities. They signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault. One petition garnered 330,000 signatures by the end of the day.

     

