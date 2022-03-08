Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv says some ‘positive results’ after third round of talks

Following the meeting in Belarus, Kyiv's presidential advisor, Mikhailo Podolyak, tweeted that the parties "achieved some small good outcomes concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors."

Delegates from the two nations gathered for the third meeting on Monday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Following the meeting in Belarus, Kyiv's presidential advisor, Mikhailo Podolyak, tweeted that the parties "achieved some small good outcomes concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors." Russia has indicated again again its commitment to offer humanitarian routes.

Meanwhile, Russia's senior negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, stated on national television that "our expectations from discussions were not met." He also expressed optimism that the two countries will be able to "take a more meaningful stride ahead" at their next meeting.

"From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares a'regime of quiet' and is ready to supply humanitarian corridors," a Russian defence ministry unit responsible with humanitarian operations in Ukraine announced.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians at the second round of talks last week. However, earlier Monday, Ukraine rejected Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors connecting four Ukrainian cities to Russia and Belarus. The Russian army announced the creation of humanitarian corridors from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, and Sumy to allow people to flee.

The remarks dashed expectations for a reprieve for scared residents fleeing under a storm of shelling and mortar fire, with women and children among those slain. The Russian invasion, commanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has forced more than 1.7 million people across Ukraine's borders, creating Europe's fastest expanding refugee crisis since World War II, according to the UN.

International sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow have had little effect, and energy-hungry Western nations are still debating whether to block Russian oil imports. The battle drove up oil prices to hit 14-year highs, while gas prices rose and stock markets throughout the world plummeted due to fears about the global economy's impact.

