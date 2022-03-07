Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: In protest against Vladimir Putin, women go topless, paint slogans

    In a video shared by news agency Visegrad24 from its Twitter handle, women stripped naked are seen protesting topless in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris.

    Paris, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, women in Paris in protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin stripped off their blouses and shouted expletives at the Russian leader. A video of this has surfaced on Twitter on March 7, 2022.

    In a video shared by news agency Visegrad24 from its Twitter handle, women stripped naked are seen protesting topless in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris. With the Ukrainian flag painted on their body, the protesters also painted slogans in protest of the war. The slogans read ‘Stop war Putin’, ‘Feminists against War’, ‘Slava Ukraini’, etc.

    With each passing day, there have been series of various sanctions from the West, cancel culture and protests against Russia for starting military operations in Ukraine.

    Also read: Explained: Why Ukraine's nuclear power is its biggest worry today

    In the next tweet, Visegrad24 has said that Putin had faced similar topless protests by feminist women back in 2013. At a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, three women protesters got quite close to Russian President Vladimir Putin before stripping off their blouses and shouting expletives at the Russian leader. At that time he had reportedly replied, “I liked it … I didn’t catch what they were shouting, I didn’t even see if they were blondes, brunettes, or chestnut-haired.”

    Putin, who was joined at the fair by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, later sarcastically thanked the women for calling the news media's attention to the gathering.

    This is not the first instance where some feminist women from Europe have staged their protest going topless. Earlier in 2019, a woman from Ukraine had protested outside a polling station in Kyiv, where then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy had cast his vote.

    Also read: President Zelensky's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

    Also read: 11-year-old boy crosses Ukraine border alone with backpack, phone number scribbled on hand

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
