Russia Ukraine war Day 19: The latest developments

It's day 19 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the Russian armed forces make their way deeper into Ukrainian territory, the casualty rates are on the rise. Let's take a look at some of the key developments in the last few hours.

* The central bank of The Bahamas and the country's group of financial services regulators has issued directives to financial instituions to prohibit business activities with parties sanctioned by the United States and other identified western counties in response to the war to the war on Ukraine.

* According to media reports, the latest round of proposed European Union sanctions over Russian invasion would target over a dozen people and would possibly ban the export of European luxury goods, exceeding $327 (over Rs 25,000) to Russia.

* The Kyiv Independent has reported that Russian forces have reportedly destroyed seven hospitals and damaged around 104 since the start of the war.

* Media reports citing US officials claimed that Moscow has sought China's help in terms of military equipment to support its operations in Ukraine. The reports did not detail the nature of help sought. The Chinese have denied any knowledge of this.

* United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said that China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions. Sullivan is likely to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome later today.

* Meanwhile, the Russian offensive has claimed the lives of at least 85 children and wounded over 100. This information was given by Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine Prosecutor General in a Twitter post. She also said that as on March 13, 369 educational institutions had been damaged. Of these 57 had been completely destroyed.

