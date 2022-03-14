Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19: The latest developments

    Let's take a look at some of the key developments in the last few hours.

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19 latest updates developments
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 3:43 AM IST

    It's day 19 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the Russian armed forces make their way deeper into Ukrainian territory, the casualty rates are on the rise. Let's take a look at some of the key developments in the last few hours.

    * The central bank of The Bahamas and the country's group of financial services regulators has issued directives to financial instituions to prohibit business activities with parties sanctioned by the United States and other identified western counties in response to the war to the war on Ukraine.

    * According to media reports, the latest round of proposed European Union sanctions over Russian invasion would target over a dozen people and would possibly ban the export of European luxury goods, exceeding $327 (over Rs 25,000) to Russia. 

    * The Kyiv Independent has reported that Russian forces have reportedly destroyed seven hospitals and damaged around 104 since the start of the war.

    * Media reports citing US officials claimed that Moscow has sought China's help in terms of military equipment to support its operations in Ukraine. The reports did not detail the nature of help sought. The Chinese have denied any knowledge of this. 

    * United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said that China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions. Sullivan is likely to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome later today.

    * Meanwhile, the Russian offensive has claimed the lives of at least 85 children and wounded over 100. This information was given by Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine Prosecutor General in a Twitter post. She also said that as on March 13, 369 educational institutions had been damaged. Of these 57 had been completely destroyed.

    Also Read: American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

    Also Read: Russia brings war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Russian invaders cannot conquer us, says Zelenskyy

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 3:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine - ADT

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

    Russia brings Ukraine war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

    Russia brings war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

    Russia Ukraine war Day 18 The latest updates

    Russia-Ukraine war Day 18: The latest updates

    China records worst Coronavirus outbreak in two years; cases triple in 24 hours

    China records worst Coronavirus outbreak in two years; cases triple in 24 hours

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian invaders cannot conquer us, says Zelenskyy - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian invaders cannot conquer us, says Zelenskyy

    Recent Stories

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test: The Yash Virat Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: The Yash-Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022 Lady Gaga Benedict Cumberbatch Sophie Tucker Emma Watson Stars arrive for the ceremony drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Tucker, Emma Watson; Stars arrive for the ceremony

    KTRs comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested-ycb

    KTR's comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution-ycb

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon