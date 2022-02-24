  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Earlier today, Ukraine's official handle tweeted a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler appearing pleased and giving his approval to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Russia Ukraine crisis When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United Kingdom, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Russia on Thursday launched an all-out military operation in Ukraine, even as the international community decries President Vladimir Putin's actions in a blatant violation of international law. 

    Following the offensive, Ukraine's official handle tweeted a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler appearing pleased and giving his approval to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    This is, however, not the first time comparisons have been drawn between Hitler and Putin, as the run-up to the Russian invasion saw several noted people draw parallels to the Nazi leader's actions before the Second World War.

    Also read: Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    In 2014, Russian President Putin was also subject to enormous backlash after he attempted to conquer Ukraine during the annexation of Crimea between February 20 and March 26. Two months later, Prince Charles, who given his royal status is not allowed to make any political comment, ditched the rule to allegedly compare Putin to Adolf Hitler.

    In May 2014, Charles and Camilla were paying tribute to World War 2 veterans and their families during the tour of the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Prince of Wales interacted with a former Polish war refugee, Marienne Ferguson, who showed Prince Charles around during his visit. Ferguson claimed to have explained to Charles how she had fled to Canada with her family shortly before the Nazis annexed the Free City of Gdansk in 1939.

    Following their interaction, Ferguson told reporters that the duo discussed Hitler's takeover of countries. In response, the Prince noted how the Nazi leader's actions can now be compared with Putin. Prince Charles reportedly told Ferguson, "Something to the effect of 'it's not unlike… what Putin is doing'"

    "I must say that I agree with him and am sure a lot of people do," Ferguson had added.

    "But I was very surprised that he commented as I know Royal Family members aren't meant to say these things. I told the Prince that while my family and I were lucky to get a permit to travel, many members of my relatives had permits but were unable to get out before the war broke out on September 1," the Polish war refugee had concluded.

    Also read: Russia's invasion of Ukraine: World leaders condemn Putin's aggression

    On Wednesday, White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also compared the Russian President's 'very evil' aggression and recognition of separatist regions to Hitler's annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938.

    Hitler annexed the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in 1938 due to the Munich Agreement with France and the UK just months after taking over Austria. British Minister Neville Chamberlain infamously claimed the deal would bring "peace for our time."

    Putin on Monday had recognised the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

    Also read: Dramatic videos surface of Russian bombardment in Ukraine

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war India issues latest advisory releases list of nearby bomb shelters gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    Russia Official Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Kremlin's Take: Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    NATO confirms Will not go into Ukraine ramps up defences gcw

    NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Several people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles-dnm

    18 people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I toss report: Lanka opts to field, Ruturaj Gaikwad out with wrist injury-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Celeb Spotted Virat Kohli Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor Tiger Shroff in black see pics of your adored stars drb

    Celeb Spotted: Virat Kohli’s Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff in black; see pics of your adored stars

    Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham Hotspur? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search-ayh

    Conte to leave Tottenham? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search

    Russia Ukraine war India issues latest advisory releases list of nearby bomb shelters gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    football Will Russia host Champions League final UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Will Russia host Champions League final? UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon