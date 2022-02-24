Russia-Ukraine crisis: When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out military operation in Ukraine, even as the international community decries President Vladimir Putin's actions in a blatant violation of international law.

Following the offensive, Ukraine's official handle tweeted a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler appearing pleased and giving his approval to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is, however, not the first time comparisons have been drawn between Hitler and Putin, as the run-up to the Russian invasion saw several noted people draw parallels to the Nazi leader's actions before the Second World War.

In 2014, Russian President Putin was also subject to enormous backlash after he attempted to conquer Ukraine during the annexation of Crimea between February 20 and March 26. Two months later, Prince Charles, who given his royal status is not allowed to make any political comment, ditched the rule to allegedly compare Putin to Adolf Hitler.

In May 2014, Charles and Camilla were paying tribute to World War 2 veterans and their families during the tour of the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Prince of Wales interacted with a former Polish war refugee, Marienne Ferguson, who showed Prince Charles around during his visit. Ferguson claimed to have explained to Charles how she had fled to Canada with her family shortly before the Nazis annexed the Free City of Gdansk in 1939.

Following their interaction, Ferguson told reporters that the duo discussed Hitler's takeover of countries. In response, the Prince noted how the Nazi leader's actions can now be compared with Putin. Prince Charles reportedly told Ferguson, "Something to the effect of 'it's not unlike… what Putin is doing'"

"I must say that I agree with him and am sure a lot of people do," Ferguson had added.

"But I was very surprised that he commented as I know Royal Family members aren't meant to say these things. I told the Prince that while my family and I were lucky to get a permit to travel, many members of my relatives had permits but were unable to get out before the war broke out on September 1," the Polish war refugee had concluded.

On Wednesday, White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also compared the Russian President's 'very evil' aggression and recognition of separatist regions to Hitler's annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938.

Hitler annexed the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in 1938 due to the Munich Agreement with France and the UK just months after taking over Austria. British Minister Neville Chamberlain infamously claimed the deal would bring "peace for our time."

Putin on Monday had recognised the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

