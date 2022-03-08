Revealed: Mystery behind 'Z' - the symbol now on tanks to t-shirts

Thirteen days into the invasion of Ukraine, the insignia has moved from tanks to t-shirts and from bombers to badges.

Have you come across photographs of Russian artillery units sporting a 'Z' as they go deeper into Ukrainian territory? 13 days into the invasion of Ukraine, the insignia has moved from tanks to t-shirts and from bombers to badges.

Pro-Putin political leaders, activists, and influencers have put their weight behind the Russian administration by wearing apparels and badges with the letter 'Z' inscribed on them. So what is this 'Z' afterall? Let's understand.

The insignia 'Z' is a Latin script which has been displayed on a number of Russian tanks, vehicles and heavy weapons that have entered Ukrainian territory since the military operation was announced on February 24.

Most of the vehicles that have been used by Russian forces in the war have a wearing of 'Z' character which is framed either in a square, rectangle or triangle.

Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday cleared the air surrounding 'Z'.; According to the ministry, 'Z' refers to the first alphabet in the Russian phrase 'Za Pobedy' (for victory). When this explanation reached the UN Security Council on Monday, it triggered a war of words. Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian envoy, targetted the Russians by claiming that 'Z' actually came from the Russian word 'Zveri', which meant beasts or animals. To this, Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya, countered saying that Moscow knew who the real beasts were.

It must be noted that the letter 'Z' does not exist in the Russian alphabet and that is one reason why it has created further speculation around its use on military vehicles. There have been multiple theories about the origins of 'Z' before the Russian defence ministry ended speculations.

One theory doing the rounds that the symbol has been placed to avoid a chance of being hit by own troops. The Russians and the Ukrainians use same models of tanks and this could be a reason for painting the vehicles with alphabets.

As per a Russian defence think tank, it is all about the locations of the units stationed. However, the Russian side has yet not disclosed the meaning of the symbol.

The Kremlin-funded TV channel is selling the 'Z' merchandise and it is being sold for 1,190 roubles. As per reports, the funds that would be earned by selling the merchandise will be used to support the 'children of war'.

Russian MP Maria Butina, posted a picture of her and colleagues in 'Z' t-shirts last week. She was convicted in the United States in 2018 for acting as a foreign agent. Even civilian cars in Russia are using the 'Z' logo and businesses have also co-opted the symbol.

And some have been displaying it as genuine support for the Russian war on Ukraine. Just last week, at a competition in Qatar, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore a 'Z' on his uniform. The event also featured Ukrainian gymnasts, prompting the sport's governing body to initiate a disciplinary proceeding against Kuliak.