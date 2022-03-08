Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know the lawyers who are representing Ukraine at ICJ

    Ukraine was represented by the US-based legal firm Covington & Burling LLP, whose Partners David Zionts, Marney Cheek, and Jonathan Gimblett represented the country. They emphasised the gravity of the situation and the irreparable harm that might befall the country and its residents if the Court does not intervene.
     

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    As the Russian invasion reached the International Court of Justice, attorneys and spokespeople for the Ukrainian government made persuasive arguments, urging the Court to halt Russia's military operations in the region.

    Ukraine was represented by the US-based legal firm Covington & Burling LLP, whose Partners David Zionts, Marney Cheek, and Jonathan Gimblett represented the country. They emphasised the gravity of the situation and the irreparable harm that might befall the country and its residents if the Court does not intervene.

    Zionts graduated from Harvard Law School in 2008. Prior to joining Covington, he worked as a legal clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Stephen G Breyer and US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit Judge Merrick B Garland. He conducts high-stakes appeals in a variety of areas, and he frequently works on transnational conflicts and international law concerns that occur in both US and foreign tribunals.He also has a pro bono practice and has led litigation efforts in high-profile cases involving immigration, transgender rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, and other issues.

    Cheek earned a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1998, as well as degrees from Princeton and Stanford. She is a Partner in Covington's International Trade Practice Group and co-chairs the firm's International Arbitration Practice Group. She advises corporations, non-profits, and governments on public international law, investment, and international commerce, and has successfully fought for clients before multiple international tribunals and US courts.

    Gimblett has a law degree from Georgetown University and a BA (Hons) from Cambridge University. After a successful career in the British Diplomatic Service, he joined the business in 2004. His work includes international and antitrust law, and he advises both governments and business clients on investor-state arbitration and public international law conflicts.

    Professor Harold Hongju Koh, Professor of International Law at Yale University of Law, also submitted representations on behalf of Ukraine.

    However, the seats reserved for Russian officials were glaringly empty. Russian Ambassador to The Hague Alexander Shulgin stated that his country would not participate in the proceedings.

