Russia says military action would stop if Ukraine agrees on 4 demands

Russia has laid out a series of requirements for Ukraine to meet in order for its invasion to be halted. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, provided the most detailed indication yet of the boundaries Moscow plans to impose on Ukraine in order to stop its "special military operation," which is now on its 12th day.

According to Pesko, Ukraine must:

Stop military activity

"Ukraine's demilitarisation is nearing completion. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Change its constitution to not join any bloc

"They should modify the constitution so that Ukraine rejects any ambitions to join any grouping," he stated.

Recognize the Crimean peninsula as Russian territory

He said, "We've also discussed how they should recognise Crimea as Russian territory."

Recognize the insurgent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent regions

"They must recognise Donetsk and Lugansk as sovereign states. That's the end of it. It will come to a halt in a few moments," a spokesperson stated.

Russia's demands were outlined as teams from Russia and Ukraine prepared to meet for a third round of talks on Monday. If those criteria are satisfied, Russia's military activity would be halted "in a minute," according to Peskov. He continued, saying: "They should modify the constitution to make it clear that Ukraine will not seek to join any union. This is only feasible by amending the constitution." He also stressed that Russia was not attempting to assert any new territorial claims on Ukraine. According to Peskov, Ukraine is aware of the situation and has been warned that "all of this can be stopped in a second."

