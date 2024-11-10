REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

A viral video reveals how Donald Trump crafts his social media posts in real time, offering a glimpse into his campaign and reactions to key events. The video shows Trump dictating messages to an aide, confirming his posts are his own words, though not typed by him personally. The process involves watching news, consulting advisors, and re-wording their input for his posts.

A video that shows how Donald Trump creates his social media tweets in real time has gone viral. The Tucker Carlson Network documentary series "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback" includes the film, which aims to provide viewers with an inside look into Trump's campaign, including his responses to significant events and his approach to social media. Users may witness Trump's live reaction to Kamala Harris' address at the Democratic National Convention in August in the second episode. Additionally, the program shows how Trump shares his opinions on Truth Social, where he has almost 8 million followers.

Also Read | Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

In the video, Trump is seen watching Vice President Kamala Harris' speech on Fox News with his campaign team including Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and Susie Wiles. As Harris keeps saying "Thank you," Trump asks, "Is she crazy? while opening a coke. It must be 35. Too many "thank yous." It's interesting to note that Trump dictates the messages and has his aide, Natalie Harpe, type them down and publish them on his behalf rather than typing or posting himself.

The videos confirm that Trump's social media posts are all still his own words, even if he doesn't physically type them out himself. The series also reveals that Trump watches news coverage, gets feedback from his campaign advisers, and then re-words their ideas into his posts.

Also Read | Scotland, citizenship, and rights: What Americans are searching on Google after Donald Trump's re-election

Notably, Trump has maintained a similar posting style on all social media networks, including Truth Social and X. His posts frequently contain strange capitalization, insults to his political opponents, and ramblings.

Latest Videos