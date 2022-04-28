QUAD Summit: US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi in Tokyo next month, says White House

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The United States President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan in May to attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, where he will be meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House stated.

Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan is slated between May 20 to 24.

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Wednesday that the trip would advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Psaki stated that the leaders would discuss ways to strengthen its vital security relationships, strengthen economic ties, and broaden cooperation to achieve practical results. Additionally, President Biden will meet with the leaders of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States in Tokyo.

"We hope to share more information about this trip soon," Psaki stated.

