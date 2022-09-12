Prince Andrew banned from wearing military uniform to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; here's why

While other family members will wear a uniform at five separate commemorations for the Queen, including her state funeral the following Monday, Andrew will wear only military colours in a final vigil in Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew, unlike other senior British Royal, will not wear a military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, underscoring his continuing estrangement from the family.

Andrew was stripped of his 'Royal Highness' and honorary military titles earlier this year amid the fallout of a sexual assault scandal. The 62-year-old appeared in public this weekend after being banned from Royal life for allegedly having sex with a victim of an American child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

He was photographed being driven to the Queen's Balmoral estate on Thursday, the day of her death, and appeared in Scotland along with other grieving royals on Saturday and Sunday.

While other family members will wear a uniform at five separate commemorations for the Queen, including her state funeral next Monday, Andrew will only wear military colours at a final vigil at Westminster Hall, Britain's Press Association news agency reports.

Andrew was an honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, whose soldiers, in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics, are part of the Household Division protecting Buckingham Palace.

Often referred to as the Queen's 'favourite son,' he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2001, who claimed she was delivered to him by Epstein.

Andrew, who denies the allegations, settled a US civil lawsuit in February for an undisclosed sum. According to experts, King Charles III. make his younger brother's royal exile permanent.

It's unclear if Prince Harry, a non-working royal after moving to the United States in early 2020, will wear the military dress at royal events this week and next. Harry is a former British Army captain who served in Afghanistan. He was the last senior Royal to serve on the front line in a conflict zone since Andrew, who flew Royal Navy helicopters with Argentina in the Falklands War in 1982.

Also Read: Prince Harry releases first statement after Queen Elizabeth's death, says 'forever grateful'

Also Read: Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects