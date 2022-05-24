Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo | 10 updates

The Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second in-person meeting of the grouping in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the second day of his Japan visit on Tuesday morning, as the second in-person meeting of the QUAD, leaders began. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, during which the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be discussed. This is the first summit with world leaders for new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was sworn in on Monday following Saturday's election victory.

Updates:

1) PM Modi, on Tuesday, stated that QUAD has emerged as the "force for good"; he highlighted, "Mutual trust revitalises democratic nations. Quad assists the Indo-Pacific region in becoming a better region."

2) Also, PM Modi added, "Quad has carved out a significant presence in the world in such a short period. Today, the scope is broad, and the form is effective. A free, open, and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is being encouraged at the Quad level through our cooperation, and it is a shared goal for all of us."

3) "Quad isn't a passing fad; we mean business," Biden insisted. In addressing Australia's new Prime Minister, Biden joked, "You got sworn in, got on a plane, and if you fall asleep while you're here, it's OK."

4) As the Ukraine war enters the fourth month, Biden stated that Putin is merely attempting to extinguish a culture. Adding that, it's a global issue, not just a European one. The global food crisis may worsen if Russia prevents Ukraine from exporting grains. As the Ukraine war enters its fourth month, the US will work with its partners.

5) Australian new PM Albanese, in his opening comments, stated, "My government is committed to collaborating with your countries. The new Australian government prioritises taking action on climate change and establishing a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health, and environmental security."

6) On the first day of the Japan visit, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora and top industry leaders; it was the key highlight. He met Masayoshi Son, the founder of Softbank, Osamu Suzuki, the senior advisor of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, the CEO of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, and Nobuhiro Endo, the chairman of NEC Corporation.

7) On Monday, India joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a US-led trade initiative to counter China's aggressive expansion in the region.

8) By sharing photos with the US president, PM Modi tweeted, "Took part in the programme to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will play a crucial role in promoting progress in the Indo-Pacific region."

9) He also met with the Indian diaspora and stated that Buddha's teachings would aid in addressing global issues.

10) In March, the Quad leaders virtually met.

Also Read: Understanding Joe Biden's new love for Taiwan

Also Read: US will protect Taiwan if China invades, warns Joe Biden ahead of QUAD summit

Also Read: PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said