Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Portugal's health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

    Marta Temido, Portugal's Health Minister, resigned after realising she "no longer had the conditions to continue in office." Opposition parties and municipalities have criticised the minister for forcing pregnant women to make dangerous trips to distant hospitals.

    Portugals health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Portugal's Health Minister, Marta Temido, resigned on Tuesday after receiving harsh criticism for her decision to temporarily shut down the emergency obstetric services, which required unsafe transfers of pregnant patients between hospitals.

    According to the statement by the health minister, Temido decided to resign because she "realised she no longer had the conditions to remain in office." Five hours after learning of the death of a pregnant woman in Lisbon, she announced her resignation.

    According to a separate statement, Antonio Costa, the prime minister, announced that he had accepted Temido's resignation and commended her for her work, which included planning a successful COVID-19 immunisation campaign. Due to a shortage of doctors over the summer break, the government shut down emergency obstetric services, especially on weekends.

    Opposition parties and municipalities have slammed the minister for forcing pregnant women to make dangerous trips to distant hospitals.

    Due to a shortage of openings in the neonatology service, a pregnant Indian woman who had been transferred on Tuesday from Hospital de Santa Maria to Hospital Sao Francisco Xavier died on Saturday.

    Per media reports, a cardiorespiratory arrest occurred during the trip, and resuscitation work was performed on the transport. 

    According to Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), the pregnant woman was "subject to an immediate caesarean section, with the newborn weighing 722 gram, moving to the neonatal critical care unit for prematurity."

    "The mother was hospitalised in intensive care and died," the CHULN said, sending "our heartfelt condolences to the family."

    Marta Temido will serve in office until a successor is appointed. The Ministerial Council must approve the successor on September 15. However, the presentation can be predicted.

    State Secretaries Antonio Lacerda Sales and Maria de Fatima Fonseca have also left the Ministry of Health.

    Temido was appointed health minister in October 2018 and, according to opinion polls, was among the most popular government members last year due to the success of the vaccination campaign.

    However, her star has recently faded due to staffing and other issues at many public hospitals, and thousands of doctors presenting the so-called refusal of responsibility, citing poor working conditions and extreme fatigue.

    Also Read: Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination

    Also Read: Mosdex to launch a high-tech platform to generate passive income
     

    Also Read: No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official
     

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know AJR

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India AJR

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India

    FATF team reaches Pakistan to verify steps taken to exit grey list AJR

    FATF team reaches Pakistan to verify steps taken to exit grey list

    Amidst Ukraine war, US concerned about any country, including India, exercising with Russia military vostok 2022 snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, US concerned about any country, including India, exercising with Russia

    Revisiting Mikhail Gorbachev's historic 1986 trip to India that solidified Indo-Soviet ties - adt

    Revisiting Mikhail Gorbachev's historic 1986 trip to India that solidified Indo-Soviet ties

    Recent Stories

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    HOT PICTURES Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown drb

    HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag AJR

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here - adt

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body AJR

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon