    Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination

    Edinson Cavani has confirmed his next destination, as he will be moving to Spain to play in La Liga for Valencia. He has agreed to a two-year deal with the club, which happens to be his maiden club stint in Spain.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has found out his next destination, which happens to be Spain. He will play in La Liga, having agreed to a two-year deal with Spanish giants Valencia. He joins the club as a free agent after his contract with English giants Manchester United expired last season's end. While he was a hit for the Red Devils during the 2020-21 season, the following season was marred by injuries. As he moves to Spain, it will be his maiden club stint in the country. His deal with Los che will be valid until June 2024, whereas he becomes one of the elite players to have played for four major domestic football leagues worldwide.

    After signing with Valencia, Cavani told the club, "There have been some very long days, as we were a little anxious to know what was going to happen, waiting for this moment to arrive. We know what Valencia CF represents, which excites us and motivates us for this new challenge."

    "What motivated me the most was that I know that Valencia CF is a big club. It is a beautiful challenge for me, so I'm here because I feel a passion for football that fulfils us as players when it's time to go out onto the pitch. This energy and affection, and the desire that these things awaken in you, drew me here.," added Cavani.

    "There were other options and offers, but I decided to come here, and that is the only thing that matters and that I am thinking about. Today, I'm part of the city and the team. The only thing that I want is to give my best. I will work for this to walk alongside the people of Valencia and enjoy beautiful things," Cavani concluded.

    Cavani's career numbers have been incredible. He began his career with Danubio and has since played for four more clubs. He has scored 372 club goals in 645 matches, while his most successful stint came with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he netted 200 in 301, besides winning the Ligue 1 on six occasions.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
