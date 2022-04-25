PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership

After being re-elected as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron's wishes started pouring in. On Monday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Macron on Twitter.

Modi tweeted and congratulated Emmanuel Macron, describing Macron as his 'friend'. And wishes to work together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.



Not just Indian PM Modi, congratulation messages started pouring in from across the global leaders for the re-elected France President, Emmanuel Macron. US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and many other global leaders wished through Twitter.

The US president congratulated Emmanuel Macron. And wrote that France is its oldest ally and key partner. They wish to work together to support Ukraine, defend democracy, and counter climate change.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, "When Ukraine was battling the Russian aggression", Zelenskyy described France leader Emmanuel Macron as a 'true friend' of Ukraine and appreciated his support. Also, convinced that they are moving together on the right track.

UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, describes France as one of its closest and most important allies. Congratulate Emmanuel Macron and wish to work on issues that matter the most to both the countries and the world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted a photo, stating that he is happy and will continue to cooperate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that he is looking forward to working together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France, from preserving democracy to combating climate change to promoting good jobs and economic growth for the middle class.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the citizens had chosen a France devoted to a free, strong, and fair EU.

In Sunday's presidential election in France, Emmanuel Macron easily defeated far-right competitor Marine Le Pen. Following the interior ministry figures, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4 per cent of the vote, with 97 per cent of votes counted.

