Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership

    On Monday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Macron on Twitter.

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    After being re-elected as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron's wishes started pouring in. On Monday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Macron on Twitter.

    Modi tweeted and congratulated Emmanuel Macron, describing Macron as his 'friend'. And wishes to work together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. 

     
    Not just Indian PM Modi, congratulation messages started pouring in from across the global leaders for the re-elected France President, Emmanuel Macron. US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and many other global leaders wished through Twitter.

    The US president congratulated Emmanuel Macron. And wrote that France is its oldest ally and key partner. They wish to work together to support Ukraine, defend democracy, and counter climate change.

     

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, "When Ukraine was battling the Russian aggression", Zelenskyy described France leader Emmanuel Macron as a 'true friend' of Ukraine and appreciated his support. Also, convinced that they are moving together on the right track. 

     

    UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, describes France as one of its closest and most important allies. Congratulate Emmanuel Macron and wish to work on issues that matter the most to both the countries and the world. 

     

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted a photo, stating that he is happy and will continue to cooperate.

     

     

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that he is looking forward to working together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France, from preserving democracy to combating climate change to promoting good jobs and economic growth for the middle class. 

     

    Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the citizens had chosen a France devoted to a free, strong, and fair EU.

    In Sunday's presidential election in France, Emmanuel Macron easily defeated far-right competitor Marine Le Pen. Following the interior ministry figures, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4 per cent of the vote, with 97 per cent of votes counted. 

    Also read: France's Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen, known leaders standing for Presidential position

    Also read: 'Unbearable scenes': Macron on Russian troop's atrocities, support new sanctions

    Also read: Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns


     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak announces WHO gcw

    One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak, announces WHO

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine - adt

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    Watch Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    China continues to be silent on delay in return of Indian students amid COVID rise, says actively exploring options-dnm

    China continues to be silent on delay in return of Indian students amid COVID rise, 'exploring options'

    Recent Stories

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here-dnm

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

    Prashant Kishor's sleepover at KCR's, second day talks likely to throw up new political equations-dnm

    Prashant Kishor’s sleepover at KCR’s, second day talks likely to throw up new political equations

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme - adt

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon