Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's video, where he compares himself to a donkey, has gone viral.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, has been in the headlines recently due to the political turbulence in his administration. Imran Khan has been drawn into yet another amusing meme fest, this time for comparing himself to a donkey.

Pakistan's former prime minister was recently interviewed by Junaid Akram, Muzammil Hassan, and Talha. The former cricketer discussed his time in the United Kingdom during the interview. Imran Khan stated that he was a Pakistani first and never considered the United Kingdom his home.

Netizens interpreted the video as satirical, claiming that Imran Khan unwittingly compared himself to a donkey. Imran noted that painting stripes on a donkey do not convert it into a zebra. A donkey will always be a donkey.



After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 418K views. Social media users are taking a jibe at the former PM over his comments. A user wrote, "Why degrading poor animals, especially donkeys when they have nothing to do with the mess humans have created." Another commented, "The incredible self-absorption and self righteousness that leads to horrid analogies. A frequent occurring in IK’s case." Take a look.

