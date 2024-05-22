Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistani asylum seekers kidnap Indian citizen in Turkey, demand ransom; all arrested

    Upon arrival in Edirne, Radhakrishnan went to the address provided by his contacts. There, he was allegedly taken hostage. The kidnappers then tied his hands and feet and made a video call to his family in India, showing them the footage and demanding a ransom of 2 million rupees (approximately 775,000 TL) for his release.

    First Published May 22, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    An Indian national, Akhil Krishnan Radhakrishnan, who had recently moved to Istanbul for work, was kidnapped and held for ransom in Edirne, Turkey. The 29-year-old, who was working as a dishwasher in a restaurant, was lured to Edirne by people he met through a friend. They promised him a job as a real estate agent and translator, with a potential monthly salary of 180,000 liras.

    Upon arrival in Edirne, Radhakrishnan went to the address provided by his contacts. There, he was allegedly taken hostage. The kidnappers then tied his hands and feet and made a video call to his family in India, showing them the footage and demanding a ransom of 2 million rupees (approximately 775,000 TL) for his release.

    Seeking time to arrange the ransom, Radhakrishnan's family contacted his friend in Istanbul for help. The friend swiftly reported the kidnapping to the Edirne Police Department.

    The police initiated a joint operation involving the Provincial Police Department Public Order Branch Directorate and Intelligence Branch Directorate. They located Radhakrishnan in a house on Seyh Celebi Mosque Street in Yancikci Sahin District. During a midnight raid, the kidnappers attempted to flee upon seeing the police. The officers, having secured the perimeter and nearby rooftops, arrested one suspect on the road, another in the space between two buildings, and a third in a coal shed.

    While searching the premises and the suspects, police seized an unlicensed shotgun, four cartridges, cutting tools, 220 euros, and 16,230 liras.

    Overcome with relief, Radhakrishnan hugged the police officer who saved him and cried tears of joy. He immediately called his family to inform them of his rescue. The three suspects, all identified as Pakistani nationals, have been arrested.

