Singapore Airlines turbulence: From Bolivia to Chile, here are world's most unstable flight routes

A tragic incident involving severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore has drawn attention to some of the world's most turbulent air routes. The tragedy occurred on May 21 when Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered extreme turbulence as it entered Thai airspace, leading to an emergency landing in Bangkok. The turbulence also claimed the life of a British passenger and left as many as seven others critically injured.

This incident highlights the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of certain flight paths. According to the turbli database, which tracks turbulence, some of the most turbulent routes include flights connecting Santiago, Chile, to Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

However, flights departing from Tokyo also frequently experience rough conditions, dominating the list of the roughest long-haul services.

It can be seen that a turbulence occurs when air streams travelling at different speeds collide, a phenomenon typically encountered at the boundaries of jet streams, over mountainous regions, and in specific cloud formations, according to turbli.

For instance, the turbulence on the Santiago-Santa Cruz route is primarily caused by winds moving from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, flowing almost perpendicular to the Andes.

The equatorial region is also notorious for turbulence due to strong upward air currents and frequent thunderstorm activity. Japan experiences high levels of turbulence due to its mountainous terrain and surrounding oceanic influences.

The turbli website compiles its turbulence rankings by analyzing data from 150,000 routes using information from UK and US government meteorological agencies. This data helps identify patterns and potential hotspots for turbulence, providing valuable insights for airlines and passengers alike.

