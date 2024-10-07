Pakistan SHOCKER! Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal

In a shocking incident in Sindh, Pakistan, a young woman poisoned 13 family members, including children, after being denied permission to marry her lover. Influenced by her partner, she mixed poison into their food. Both she and her lover have been arrested amid community outrage.

A horrifying incident has unfolded in the Sindh province of Pakistan, where a young woman reportedly poisoned her entire family of 13 members after being denied permission to marry her lover. Among the deceased are children aged between 3 and 20. The tragedy occurred on August 19, with one family member surviving the ordeal.

On that fateful night, all the family members who dined at their home became severely ill and were rushed to the hospital. Tragically, 13 of them succumbed to the effects of the poison, as medical treatment proved ineffective. Postmortem examinations revealed that the victims had died from poisoning.



Senior police officer Inayat Shah confirmed that the young woman, along with her lover, has been apprehended in connection with the case. The incident took place in Habibat Khan Brohi, near Kairpur. Reports indicate that the woman, frustrated by her family's refusal to accept her choice of partner, mixed poison into the chapati dough and served it to her family.



The young woman's actions were reportedly influenced by her lover, who suggested that she poison her family members. Following opposition to their marriage from both sides, the man allegedly encouraged her to carry out this heinous act. In a shocking display of desperation, she followed his advice and poisoned her entire family, including young children.

The police have identified the individuals responsible for this tragic event as Shaista and Aamir Bakhsh. Their actions have sparked outrage and disbelief within the community.

