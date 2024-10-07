Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal

    In a shocking incident in Sindh, Pakistan, a young woman poisoned 13 family members, including children, after being denied permission to marry her lover. Influenced by her partner, she mixed poison into their food. Both she and her lover have been arrested amid community outrage.

    Pakistan SHOCKER Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    A horrifying incident has unfolded in the Sindh province of Pakistan, where a young woman reportedly poisoned her entire family of 13 members after being denied permission to marry her lover. Among the deceased are children aged between 3 and 20. The tragedy occurred on August 19, with one family member surviving the ordeal.

    On that fateful night, all the family members who dined at their home became severely ill and were rushed to the hospital. Tragically, 13 of them succumbed to the effects of the poison, as medical treatment proved ineffective. Postmortem examinations revealed that the victims had died from poisoning.

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan?

    Senior police officer Inayat Shah confirmed that the young woman, along with her lover, has been apprehended in connection with the case. The incident took place in Habibat Khan Brohi, near Kairpur. Reports indicate that the woman, frustrated by her family's refusal to accept her choice of partner, mixed poison into the chapati dough and served it to her family.

    Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

    The young woman's actions were reportedly influenced by her lover, who suggested that she poison her family members. Following opposition to their marriage from both sides, the man allegedly encouraged her to carry out this heinous act. In a shocking display of desperation, she followed his advice and poisoned her entire family, including young children.

    The police have identified the individuals responsible for this tragic event as Shaista and Aamir Bakhsh. Their actions have sparked outrage and disbelief within the community.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 attack anniversary shk

    New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 massacre anniversary

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacres (WATCH) shk

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery dmn

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan? gcw

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan?

    RuPay card payments introduced in Maldvies; PM Modi, President Muizzu witness 1st transaction (WATCH)

    RuPay card payments launched in Maldvies; PM Modi, President Muizzu witness 1st transaction (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Viral video vada pav seller claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh a month netizens react watch gcw

    Viral Video: Vada pav seller claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh a month; netizens react | WATCH

    3 Qualities That Make a Woman a Superwoman According to Chanakya Niti anr

    Chanakya Niti: 3 Qualities of a Superwoman

    "Maravikale...": New video song from 'Bougainvillea' released ahead of movie's release dmn

    "Maravikale...": New video song from 'Bougainvillea' OUT ahead of movie's release

    Silk vs Organza Sarees: Key differences you should know! NTI

    Silk vs Organza Sarees: Key differences you should know!

    Sachkhand Express offers free meals for passengers on 2000 km route gcw

    Sachkhand Express offers free meals for passengers on 2000 km route

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon