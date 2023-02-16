Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan fuel prices at record high with effect from Feb 16; check details

    Pakistan hiked up the prices of petrol and gas to a historic high in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for unlocking the critical loan tranche. The increase in fuel prices will inflict more pain on the already-burdened citizens of the South Asian nation that is facing its worst economic crisis in history. 

    Pakistan fuel prices at record high with effect from Feb 16 check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Following a new increase in fuel prices, Pakistani citizens will now pay PKR 272 per litre for gasoline and PKR 280 for diesel. The residents of the South Asian country, which is experiencing its greatest economic crisis in history, would suffer even more anguish as a result of the hike in fuel costs.

    The announcement about the hike comes just a few hours after the Shehbaz Sharif government tabled a supplementary finance bill in the Pakistan National Assembly. To combat the present economic crisis, the government has suggested hiking the goods and services tax to 18%, which would generate PKR 170 billion in additional income.

    Also Read | Chinese Embassy in Pakistan temporarily closes consular section; here's why

    In addition, kerosene oil has also become costlier and will retail at PKR 202.73 per litre. The new prices will come into effect from 12 am on Thursday. The increase in oil prices was anticipated since it was one of the requirements imposed by the International Monetary Fund for the release of critical financial assistance. 

    For instance, a litre of milk retails for 210 PKR in the country suffering from the crisis, while a kilo of chicken costs between 700 and 800 PKR. Other necessities like wheat, legumes, and vegetables continue to be expensive.

    Also read: Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befitting response from BSF

    Through the hike, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led federal government aims to reduce the budget deficit and broaden its tax collection net.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide - adt

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide

    Syria earthquake: Indian Army deploys 180 personnel to assist UN mission

    Syria earthquake: Indian Army deploys 180 personnel to assist UN mission

    Chinese Embassy in Islamabad temporarily closes consular section; here's why snt

    Chinese Embassy in Pakistan temporarily closes consular section; here's why

    Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of New Zealand's Wellington AJR

    Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of New Zealand's Wellington

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti India graffiti in Canada Indian govt calls for action gcw

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada; Indian govt calls for action

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru city ranked second slowest to drive in the world after London: Study AJR

    Bengaluru city ranked second slowest to drive in the world after London: Study

    Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend next selection meeting?-ayh

    Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend next selection meeting?

    Deepika Padukone travels economy class; video goes viral as she heads towards washroom (WATCH) RBA

    Deepika Padukone travels economy class; video goes viral as she heads towards washroom (WATCH)

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need talent, but you need a lot of other things - Rahul Dravid on Cheteshwar Pujara 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need talent, but you need a lot of other things' - Dravid on Pujara's 100th Test

    Indian Railways cancels over 450 trains today: Check full list of rescheduled trains on February 16, 2023 AJR

    Indian Railways cancels over 450 trains today: Check full list of rescheduled trains on February 16, 2023

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon