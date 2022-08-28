Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan floods: Officials issue 'very high' level warning, death toll tops 1,000

    Pakistan's Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Saturday sent a warning that very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours. River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma are also likely to attain high to very high flood levels during the next 24 to 48 hours.

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Pakistan's monsoon flooding has continued to wreak havoc as 119 people died in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the country's National Disaster Management Authority, taking the total death toll from calamity to 1,033. Of the deaths recorded on Saturday, four were from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 from Sindh.

    It is reportedly said that the heavy rainfall has affected more than 33 million people and continued to pour in parts of the country, with at least 110 districts of Pakistan being hit by the floods. As many as 72 districts have been declared calamity hit, according to Geo News, as the country is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade.

    A total of 949,858 homes have been destroyed, out of which 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. Over 700,000 livestock have also died in flood-related incidents.

    All ministries and departments concerned, PDMAs, respective DDMAs, and municipal and city administrations were advised to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situations to reduce response times.

    It is also said that the department has advised all civic agencies, and rescue services including Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense) to remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.

    "Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying / flood prone areas as per Evacuation Plans and ensure availability of shelters, food and medicines in those shelter camps," the advisory said.

