Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation

    Pakistan is already reeling from dwindling currency reserves and the fastest inflation in almost five decades faces a food shortage after torrential rains submerged one third of the country and destroyed crops. It is reported that eight more districts were added at the weekend to the country's calamity list of 80 areas hit by floods.

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    The prices of tomatoes, potatoes and onions are skyrocketing and putting food out of reach in flood-ravaged Pakistan. The raising specter of inflation is hitting 30% that is likely to spur more monetary tightening.

    Pakistan is already reeling from dwindling currency reserves and the fastest inflation in almost five decades faces a food shortage after torrential rains submerged one third of the country and destroyed crops. It is reported that eight more districts were added at the weekend to the country's calamity list of 80 areas hit by floods.

    Also read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

    The surge in onion prices

    According to Ali Asghar Londer, one of the thousands living in evacuation tents in Dadu, onions were reportedly sold at Rs 300 ($1.37) a kilo from 50 rupees before the floods. Dadu has seen the biggest damage to its rice and onion production.

    The cost of potatoes has climbed four times to 100 rupees a kilo, tomatoes were up by 300% to 400 rupees a kilo, while Ghee, a fat used for cooking, has surged 400%, Londer said last week. Elsewhere, supplies of dairy and meat were also hit as warehouses got flooded.

    Also read: Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province

    The massive surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy. Pakistan is regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    The floods that have cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage to Pakistan, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps. 

    Also read: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in April yet remains very popular, is waging a fierce campaign to press for elections, and the devastating floods is stoking public anger.

    "It's been four days that our children are sitting on the road awaiting food and shelter. Our children are dying," said Mohammad Sharif, 40, a protest leader who last week blocked one of the nation’s main highways for a few hours after not getting any relief goods.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here - adt

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province AJR

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province

    Horrific Canada stabbing 10 dead many injured suspects on the run gcw

    'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs AJR

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak UK PM results to be announced today Know how where to watch live gcw

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    Recent Stories

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette drb

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here - adt

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

    Poco M5 to launch in India today Know expected specs other details Here s how to watch event live gcw

    Poco M5 to launch in India today: Know expected specs, other details; Here's how to watch event live

    WWE What is next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?-ayh

    WWE: What's next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?

    Box Office Report From Cobra to Karthikeya 2 Sita Ramam check out their Sunday collections drb

    Box Office Report: From Cobra to Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam check out their Sunday collections

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon