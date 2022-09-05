Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

During her visit, the two parties are expected to sign an agreement on interim Kushiyara River water sharing. The Bangladeshi leader is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Rajasthan. PM Hasina's visit to India is her first since the two countries celebrated their 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2021.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit. During her visit, she will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister.

During her visit, the two parties are expected to sign an agreement on interim water sharing of the Kushiyara River. The Bangladeshi leader is also scheduled to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

This is PM Hasina's first visit to India since the two countries celebrated their 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2021. Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and other officials greeted her at the airport.

The two Prime Ministers have met 12 times since 2015. PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021, and Maitri Diwas festivities took place in 20 capitals worldwide, including Delhi and Dhaka.

The inauguration of the passenger train Mitali express from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka in June 2022 via the Chilahati-Haldibari cross-border rail link is a recent achievement between the two countries. Three trial runs have also been conducted under the Agreement on using Chattogram and Mongla ports to transport goods to and from India.

Prime Minister Hasina will also attend a business event hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

She will also present the Mujib Scholarship, a Government of Bangladesh initiative, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred or critically injured during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haq, and Mashiur AKM Rahman, the PM's economic affairs advisor, are among Hasina's delegation members.

During Hasina's talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, topics to be prioritised are security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resource management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking, according to Momen.

Momen also stated that agreements on water management, railway, science and technology, and information and broadcasting would be signed during the visit. Dhaka expects the high-level visit to 'help us achieve our goals,' according to the foreign minister.

