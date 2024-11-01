Pakistan: 5 children among 7 dead, nearly 30 injured in blast targeting police van in Balochistan (WATCH)

At least seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, were killed in an explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district in Pakistan, during a polio vaccination drive on Friday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

In a tragic incident, at least seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, were killed in an explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district in Pakistan, during a polio vaccination drive on Friday.

The deadly explosion left a scene of devastation and panic in its wake, injuring at least 22 others, many of them schoolchildren, a chilling video showed.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), local police chief Fateh Mohammad said explosion occurred as a motorized rickshaw carrying students was passing through the area, and a bomb, rigged to a motorcycle, exploded. "It appears that an IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near a police mobile," confirmed Kalat division commissioner Naeem Bazai.

"So far, seven individuals have been killed, including five school students," he added.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is suspected to have been carried out by separatist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

Also read: Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces

An emergency was declared across all hospitals in Quetta, after the blast and all doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and other medical personnel were summoned to treat those injured.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns bombing

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the chief minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bombing and vowed to continue the fight against insurgents until they are eliminated from the country.

Also read: 'Thank you for hospitality': 'Pakistan Zindabad' X handle probed for cryptic post on MP ordnance factory blast

