Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

The civil aviation ministry has issued an advisory to all domestic airlines and airports to play traditional Indian music on all aircraft and flight terminals. The advisory came based on a request from Indian Council for Cultural Relations in this regard.

The advisory, undersigned by Civil Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary Usha Padhee to Directorate General of Civil Aviation Director-General Arun Kumar and Airports Authority of India Chairman Sanjeev Kumar, highlights music as being an integral part of the socio-religious life. It further outlined how Indian music included various forms of genres including folk, light vocal, classical and instrumental music.

The advisory noted that music played by most of the airlines across the world is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs. Citing the instance of how jazz is played on American airlines, Mozart on Austrian airlines and Arab music in Middle Eastern airlines, the advisory lamented how Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight despite having rich heritage and culture.

India's rich heritage and culture are one of the many things every Indian should be truly proud of, the advisory said, adding that taking into consideration the ICCR's desire to have Indian music played on aircraft being operated in India and also at airports, the civil aviation ministry was requesting the same to be considered following the regulatory requisites.

Following the issuing of the advisory, ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for promptly responding to the request.

