    Zelenskyy speaks with Joe Biden; discusses security, financial support for Ukraine

    "I had another conversation with POTUS as part of the ongoing dialogue. Security, financial support for Ukraine, and the continuation of sanctions against Russia were all on the agenda," in a tweet, Zelenskyy stated.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about security and financial support for Ukraine. This is the second phone call the two leaders have had this week.

    According to the White House press pool, Biden and Zelenskyy talked for about 30 minutes. On Thursday, Biden received an update on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Zelenskyy.

    "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this evening to get an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the White House said. The US President also emphasised the ongoing efforts by the US and private industry to increase the costs of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
    Biden stated that his administration is increasing security, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine and is collaborating with Congress to secure additional funding.

    Ukraine's president also held discussions with American lawmakers to discuss the country's situation, and he asked for their assistance in acquiring more warplanes for his military and cutting off Russian oil imports. During the conversation, the comedian-turned-politician stated that this could be the last time they see him alive.

    Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Zelenskyy after discussing the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin on Saturday.

