    Omicron significantly less severe than other COVID strains, says CDC report

    According to the organisation, the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half that of the danger from the Delta version, according to the Daily Mail.
     

    Washington, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
    According to research from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron form is much less severe than other strains of Covid-19. According to the organisation, the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half that of the danger from the Delta version, according to the Daily Mail. People admitted to the hospital were 75% less likely to require acute care, and the death rate was 91% lower than in Delta. While health officials and academics have long known that the Omicron form is not as lethal as its predecessor, it has resulted in deaths in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and India.

    The United States is currently averaging 750,515 new cases per day, the second-highest daily number recorded in the pandemic, following only Tuesday's figure, with 1,716 fatalities linked to the virus per day. While the variation has caused cases to treble to near-record levels in recent weeks, fatalities have not followed suit. And, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the recent 10% increase in Covid fatalities in the United States is caused by the Delta variation rather than the more common Omicron type. According to the CDC, 98% of current Covid cases in the United States are Omicron type.

    Also Read | Omicron variant spread pushing COVID towards being an endemic, says EU's drug watchdog

    According to the research, the Delta type, which dominated in the second half of 2021, is now demoted to just about 2% of cases. If the variety spreads swiftly and is unlikely to cause death, it might quickly eradicate the population and lead it to withdraw. According to the report, experts and health authorities are hoping that the current rise caused by the variety is winding down since it may run out of individuals to infect in the coming weeks.

    Also Read | AstraZeneca booster shot generates higher antibody response against Omicron, suggests preliminary report

