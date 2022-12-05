Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North Korea asks citizens to give 'patriotic' names like 'bomb', 'gun' to their children

    North Korean authorities have asked adults and children to change their names if they are deemed too soft or simple. Babies are to be given monikers deemed “revolutionary” enough - such as words meaning 'loyalty' or 'bomb' or 'gun'.
     

    North Korea asks citizens to give patriotic names like bomb gun to their children gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    North Korea wants parents to give children ‘patriotic’ names like ‘Bomb’, ‘Gun’ and ‘Satellite’. According to reports, Pyongyang is taking strict measures against names that the administration deems to be "too soft." North Korea used to allow names like A Ri, which means "loved one," and Su Mi, which means "great beauty," which are popular in South Korea, but now the latter nation wants such names altered to more patriotic and ideological ones.

    Kim Jong-un demands that the new names end in a consonant, and failure to do so might result in punishment, according to reports. According to the commander, disobeying the order to disclose these names is "anti-socialist," and anyone who disobey might get a punishment. According to the reports, acceptable names include Pok Il, which means "bomb," Chung Sim, which means "loyalty," and Ui Song, which means "satellite."

    Also Read | Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

    Residents have expressed dissatisfaction about having to change their names in order to comply with state regulations. According to the source, notices have been sent to citizens' meetings for the neighborhood-watch unit from last month pushing them to fix names without final consonants. North Korean officials have stated that their country's names should not resemble those that are common in South Korea as tensions between the two Koreas rise.

    It is well known that North Korea issues instructions that are so strict. Earlier, as part of an 11-day period of mourning beginning on December 17, the tenth anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-passing, il's the nation reportedly forbade its inhabitants from laughing, shopping, or drinking.

    Also Read | US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    In the meantime, Kim Jong Un has also requested a significant political gathering before the end of the year, when he is anticipated to discuss his tight ties with Seoul and Washington over the growth of his nuclear and missile programmes.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Dominique Lapierre, author of 'City of Joy', dies at 91 - adt

    Who was Dominique Lapierre, author of 'City of Joy', dies at 91

    Prince Harry turns Spider Man shares heartwarming Christmas message watch gcw

    Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III s coronation in May gcw

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation in May

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Recent Stories

    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's official red-carpet debut is unmissable vma

    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's official red-carpet debut is unmissable

    Kashmiri Pandits say they are not safe in Kashmir protest after terrorists release hit-list of 56 KPs

    'We are not safe in Kashmir...' protests erupt after terrorists release hit-list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits

    5 effective ways to keep your mattresses clean sur

    5 effective ways to keep your mattresses clean

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs POL: Why is Didier Deschamps not contained with Kylian Mbappe despite his record-equalling feat with Lionel Messi?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Deschamps not contained with Mbappe despite his record-equalling feat with Messi?

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch Check out gcw

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon